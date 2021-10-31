Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.