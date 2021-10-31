Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,975,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

