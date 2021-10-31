Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

