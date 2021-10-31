Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. Teradyne has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

