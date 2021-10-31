Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.