Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the September 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

