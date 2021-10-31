Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 8.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $154,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,597 shares of company stock worth $84,508,067. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.