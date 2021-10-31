Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,114.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,597 shares of company stock worth $84,508,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

