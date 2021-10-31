Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 134.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 687,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

