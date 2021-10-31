Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.68 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post sales of $886.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.93 million and the lowest is $860.66 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,227. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.