Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post sales of $886.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.93 million and the lowest is $860.66 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,227. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.