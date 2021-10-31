Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

TXT traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

