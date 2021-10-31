The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 365,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The Bancorp has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

