The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTB. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

