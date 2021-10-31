The Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect The Clorox to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. The Clorox has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.70 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

