The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get The Community Financial alerts:

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities research analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Community Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Community Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.