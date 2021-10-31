The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The First of Long Island stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1,010.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of The First of Long Island worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

