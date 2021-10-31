The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Flowr stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 49,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. The Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About The Flowr
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.