The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €91.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

