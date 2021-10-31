The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

