The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. The Timken reported sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Timken by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,360. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The Timken has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

