The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.79.

Shares of TD opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.