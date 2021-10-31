The Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

