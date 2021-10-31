THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $379,318.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 225.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

