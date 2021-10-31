Theta Fuel Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $65.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.