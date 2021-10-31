Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $59,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

