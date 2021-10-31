thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.10. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 34.89%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

