Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

