TOP Market Cap Achieves $10.90 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $483,024.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.