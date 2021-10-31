Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$26.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.58.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

TXG stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 371,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,274. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

