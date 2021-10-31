Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$26.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.58.
TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
TXG stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 371,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,274. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
