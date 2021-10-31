Tornado Price Reaches $76.63 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $76.63 or 0.00124746 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $459,788.89 and approximately $217.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.