Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

