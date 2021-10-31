Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

