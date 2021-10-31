TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.9-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

TriMas stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

