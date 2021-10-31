TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 128,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. TriMas has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

