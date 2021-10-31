Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $119,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,943 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBK opened at $117.30 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

