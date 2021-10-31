Truegame (TGAME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,852.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $82,878.24 and approximately $1,852.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

