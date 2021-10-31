Truist Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Truist from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

