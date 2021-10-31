Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

