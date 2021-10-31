Truist Securiti Comments on Noodles & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $59,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
