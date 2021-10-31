TrumpCoin Price Up 306.3% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 306.3% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $42,158.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

