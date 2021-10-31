Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

CNK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

