Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

