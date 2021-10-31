Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.75. Twilio has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.