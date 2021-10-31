UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Fortive worth $158,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 87.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 653.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Fortive stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

