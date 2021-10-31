UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 44,038 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $163,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 126.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 13.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $16,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE PINS opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

