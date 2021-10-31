UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of The Southern worth $211,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,389. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

