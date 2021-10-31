UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $175.64 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $175,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

