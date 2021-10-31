UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 232,555 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $200,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

