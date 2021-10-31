UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,008 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.88% of Extra Space Storage worth $191,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 895,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $197.37 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

