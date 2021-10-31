UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.89. Daimler has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

